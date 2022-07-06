Tara Sutaria drops stunning throwback pictures

Channeling her Tuesday mood, Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria treated fans on social media to a stunning throwback picture of herself.

The 'Marjaavan' actor took to her Instagram and shared a series of throwback pictures from her Maldives vacation.

Sharing the picture, Tara wrote, "Was probably listening to jazz/dreaming of a second lunch."

In the first picture, the 'Tadap' actor looked away from the camera. She was seen donning a classy white co-ord style dress and flaunting her deep neck.

In the second picture, the actor struck an incredible pose while looking at the camera.

For makeup, Tara opted for a bold makeup look for her lunch date. And to complete her chic look she accessorized with a statement neckpiece.

Apart from her brilliant performance in movies, Tara is in news for her relationship with Aadar Jain.

The rumours of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's relationship started doing the rounds when the duo was spotted multiple times on various occasions together.

The couple confirmed their relationship after Tara joined Aadar's brother Armaan Jain's wedding.Tara made her relationship Instagram official with Aadar after she posted a loved-up picture of them with a heartfelt message on his birthday last year.

Talking about Tara's film career, the 26-year-old made her debut in Karan Johar's 2019 drama film, 'Student Of The Year 2' opposite actors Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, bagging the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut. Apart from acting, Tara is well-known for her singing skills as well. She has showcased her singing capabilities on many platforms as well.

Initially, the actor began as a singing contestant in Disney India's Big Bada Boom reality show from where she transitioned into her acting profession and entered the world of television. She starred in various Disney sitcoms like 'The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir' in 2012 and 'Oye Jassi' in 2013.

Tara was last seen in Heropanti 2, opposite Tiger Shroff in the main lead, which was released on April 29. She will soon be featured in her upcoming flick 'Ek Villain Returns' opposite Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Pat.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor