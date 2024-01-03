'Tarak Mehta' Fame Jheel Mehta's Magical Proposal Video Breaks the Internet

Jheel Mehta, who portrayed Sonu in "Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," made a significant impact during her time on the show. Despite her departure in 2012, her portrayal of Sonu remains strongly associated with the character in the minds of the audience. Her contribution has left a lasting impression, and viewers often link her to the role of Sonu in the beloved sitcom.

While Jheel is away from the screen, she remains active and engaged with her audience through social media. Recently, she delighted her followers by sharing a video capturing a heartwarming moment. In the video, her friends and boyfriend organize a surprise for her. Blindfolded, she enters the scene, only to be met with a heartfelt marriage proposal from her boyfriend. Overwhelmed with joy and emotions, Jheel responds with an enthusiastic 'Yes!' The post offers a glimpse into the happiness and celebrations in Jheel's life, showcasing her cherished moments with loved ones.