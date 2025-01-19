Taylor Kitsch recalls "sleeping on the subway" before 'Friday Night Lights' fame

Washington [US], January 19 : Actor Taylor Kitsch, famed for being part of the TV series 'Friday Night Lights' (FNL), recalled his tough time before gaining popularity with the show.

When the actor moved from Canada to New York City in 2002 to pursue modelling and acting, he couldn't make ends meet, "I was literally sleeping on the subway," said Kitsch, as reported in 'People'.

He shared that things changed for him when he met the talent manager.

"She was like, 'What do you want to do?' I said, 'Character pieces,'" he shared. "She was like, 'All right, I'll take a risk on you.'"

"All I've ever wanted to do is disappear into different characters," said Kitsch. "It's never been about leading a show or being in the limelight or money."

He landed the role of beloved bad boy Tim Riggins in FNL in 2006. "People, for some reason or another, just really gravitated to Riggins," he shared. "It truly affected my life, and all for the better," he said, reported People.

Kitsch has also worked in films such as X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Battleship, John Carter, Savages, Lone Survivor, The Grand Seduction, American Assassin, Only The Brave, and 21 Bridges.

While shooting FNL, Kitsch also got an opportunity to work in movies and appeared as Gambit in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, reported People.

