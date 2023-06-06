Taylor Swift accidentally swallows a bug during Chicago show, calls it "delicious"

Chicago (Illinois) [US], June 6 : Singer Taylor Swift had to briefly pause her Chicago gig after she accidentally swallowed a bug on stage.

"I just swallowed a bug," Swift moaned from the stage, where she covered her face and turned away from the crowd in her Evermore set, during which she was about lead in to 'Tolerate It', Billboard reported.

https://twitter.com/peaceofseven/status/1665558252703162368

She tried to shake it off, unconvincingly saying that she'll "be fine." "It's just so stupid," she said, shaking her head and attempting to spit out the insect.

"Delicious. Oh, god. Is there any chance none of you saw that? It's fine....I'm just gonna try not to do as many of those. This is gonna happen again tonight. There's so many bugs. There's one thousand of them," she quipped.

Swift also had a slight technical issue during the show when her mic randomly stopped working andafter some attempted troubleshootinga new one was brought to her on stage.

The "bug" incident went viral on social media, garnering netizens' reactions.

"Taylor Swift normalizes eating bugs ," a social media user quipped.

"Poor Taylor," another one commented.

Meanwhile, Swift also recently made headlines with her alleged separation from Matty Healy.

The "Karma" singer-songwriter and The 1975 frontman have split, People reported.

"She had fun with him, but it was always casual. They are no longer romantically involved," a source told the publication.

Swift, 33, and Healy, 34, had been linked since early May and were spotted in public together several times.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor