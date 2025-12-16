Taylor Swift lays bare the wild idea for maintaining secrecy around her wedding invites

Los Angeles, Dec 16 Pop icon Taylor Swift has got some great ideas up her sleeves for maintaining the secrecy around her and fiance Travis Kelce's wedding invitations.

The singer 36, appeared on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', and spoke about her upcoming nuptials, reports 'People' magazine.

She addressed the buzz surrounding who will be on the couple's guest list.

"I feel like everybody has an expectation you're gonna put a lot of thought into it", the show host, 51, said, prompting the singer to offer some wild ideas for her wedding invites.

She said, "There's lots of different things you could do, right? We could get some production value or get really tricksy with it where they read it and as soon as it senses fingerprint. Three minutes later, it dissolves into dust".

As per 'People', getting in on the fun, Meyers then proposed another idea.

"It could be no words, just a series of numbers, and people are like, 'Uh-oh, we gotta figure this out'", the late-night host suggested.

"That's what we do", Swift replied. "If you can figure out what any of this is like, you're having to do trigonometry to figure out what date it is".

On December 10, the 14-time Grammy Award winner appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and called Kelce, 36, "the love of my life".

While discussing things that have happened to her recently, Swift said, "Getting engaged to the love of my life, getting all my music back. Those were two things that just might never have happened. They could have just never happened. It wasn’t like, 'Oh, it's just a matter of time'".

Months after her August engagement, Swift shared that she "never thought about" wedding planning until she met the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

“You would think that I had been the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life, but I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person", she said on Heart Radio in the U.K. on October 3.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2023, announced their engagement on Instagram on August 26. The joint post, which has since garnered more than 37 million likes, featured photos of the romantic garden proposal, including one shot of the NFL star on bended knee.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married", Swift wrote in the caption.

A source close to the 'Life of a Showgirl' artiste said in October that Swift was "very excited about planning the wedding".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor