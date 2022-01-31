Teaser of Arulnithi-starrer 'Dejavu' garners million views

Chennai, Jan 31 The teaser of director Arvindh Srinivasan's upcoming investigative thriller "Dejavu", featuring actor Arulnithi in the lead, has garnered a whopping one million views on YouTube.

As many as 28,000 people gave the film's teaser a thumbs up sign on YouTube.

The film's story revolves around Arulnithi, who plays an IPS officer in the film.

The teaser gives away the fact that there is a cat and mouse game going on between the mastermind of a crime and Arulnithi and how, until a point the criminal is a step ahead of the cop.

Talking to , Arvindh, who is pleased with the response to the film's teaser, said: "We all come across several reports on crime in newspapers. One such report made me think of a hypothetical situation and that proved to be the spark for the story of 'Dejavu'."

The film, which is a bilingual, is to be simultaneously released in both Tamil and Telugu.

However, Ghibran, who has scored music for the film, has used a different version of the background score in the second version, to ensure it suits the taste of the audience.

Arvindh said: "In fact, the background score for both versions will appear to be different after a point."

The exciting teaser has raised expectations from the film, which has cinematography by P G Muthiah.

Apart from Arulnithi, the film also features Smruthi Venkat, Madhoo (Madhubala), Achyuth Kumar and Raghav Vijay among others.

