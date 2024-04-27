Teaser of Hina Khan-starrer 'Namacool' out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 : The teaser of comedy drama 'Namacool' has been unveiled.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment, 'Namacool' is set in the vibrant city of Lucknow, known for its scenic locations, poetry and romance. Written by Shantanu Srivastava and directed by Ritam Srivastav, the project features Hina Khan, Aaron Kaul, Abhinav Sharma, Abhishek Bajaj, Anushka Kaushik, Faisal Malik and Aadil Khan in pivotal roles.

Take a look at the teaser

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6QiBGNBCRC/?hl=en

Sharing what the audience can expect from the show, Parul Sharma, Producer Reliance Entertainment, said, "We are delighted to partner with Amazon miniTV for Namacool. This collaboration is only the beginning of a compelling partnership, and we look forward to collaborating with them soon. Namacool promises to be a blockbuster, with components ranging from action and drama to romance and the everlasting bond of friendship. I hope the audience will like it as much as we enjoyed creating it."

'Namacool' will be out on Amazon miniTV.

