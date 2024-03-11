Telugu film director Surya Kiran passes away at 48

Chennai, March 11 Noted Telugu filmmaker Surya Kiran, once a child artist, died in Chennai on Monday due to jaundice.

The 48-year-old director was undergoing treatment at Chennai's GEM hospital. His last movie 'Arasi', in which Varalakshmi Sarathkukar is playing a major role, will be released in theatres soon.

Surya Kiran made his directorial debut in 2003 with the film 'Sathyam', which was released in 2003. It was a major hit. The film featured Sumanth Akkineni and Genelia D'Souza in lead roles.

The other movies he had directed were 'Dhana 51', 'Brahmastram', 'Raju Bhai' and 'Chapter 6'.

He had acted in around 200 Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies as a child artist by the name Master Suresh. Surya Kiran played a popular child artist role in the first 3D Malayalam movie 'My Dear Kuttichathan', which was a roaring hit.

He, however, made his debut as a child artist in the movie 'Snehikkan Oru Pennu' released in the year 1978.

Surya Kiran also acted in 'Geetanjali', 'Padikkathavan' and many other movies. He was also a contestant in the Big Boss Season 4.

His sister Sujitha is a noted South Indian actor.

He had married to South Indian actor Kaveri Kalyani but the two later got separated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor