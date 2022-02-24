Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival to return with in-person event after 2 yrs

Los Angeles, Feb 24 After two years, the Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival is set to return with an in-person event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the play 'A Streetcar Named Desire' sketched by the legendary playwright.

The literary fest will have a 5-day run starting from March 23 through March 27. The event's executive director, Paul J. Willis said in a statement accessed by 'Variety', "After a canceled festival in 2020 and a virtual festival last year, we are so happy to be returning to our home at the Hotel Monteleone once again for our five-day festival."

"Our speakers and patrons are excited about our return, and we can't wait to celebrate the 75th anniversary of 'A Streetcar Named Desire' with everyone. Several of our special events focus on this beloved Pulitzer Prize-winning play, including our opening night, tribute reading and breakfast book club. We are working with city officials to create the safest environment possible so everyone can enjoy the festival once again", the statement further read.

As per 'Variety', the five-day event will host several speakers and performers, including Constance Adler, Jami Attenberg, Megan Mayhew Bergman, Rick Bragg, Tyler Bridges, Elizabeth Miki Brina, Jericho Brown, Craig Colten, Augustin J Correro, Brenda Currin, Peter Ho Davies, Mary Gauthier, Jewelle Gomez, Peter Hagan, Miles Harvey, Ladee Hubbard, Rickie Lee Jones and Errol Laborde.

In addition, Zachary Lazar, Robert Mann, Eric Nguyen, Glen Pitre, Betsy Prioleau, Kathy Randels, Nathaniel Rich, Gary Richards, Farrah Rochon, Tom Sancton, Kalamu Ya Salaam, Timothy Schaffert, Katy Simpson Smith, Oliver Thomas, Poppy Tooker, Esmé Weijun Wang, David Williams and others will grace the event as speakers and performers.

Michael Cerveris will serve as the co-host on the festival's opening night festivities with New Orleans singer-songwriter Arsene DeLay. The evening will feature musical performances and scenes from 'A Streetcar Named Desire'.

