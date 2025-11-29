Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: How Much Dhanush, Kriti Sanon’s Film Earned on Its Opening Day

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s new romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein opened with solid numbers on Friday. The film earned about Rs 16 crore India net on its first day across all languages, according to Sacnilk. The Hindi version contributed around Rs 15.25 crore while the Tamil version added close to Rs 0.75 crore.

The Hindi occupancy through the day was 25.77 percent. Morning shows saw 15.29 percent occupancy. Afternoon shows were at 21.67 percent. Evening shows reached 24.55 percent. Night shows went up to 41.56 percent. The Tamil occupancy was 20.84 percent. Morning shows recorded 20.03 percent. Afternoon shows were at 22.21 percent. Evening shows dipped to 16.13 percent. Night shows rose to 24.97 percent.

Tere Ishk Mein has created a wave on social media. Viewers praised the emotional story, the strong performances and the onscreen chemistry between Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai. It is seen as a spiritual sequel to his 2013 hit Raanjhanaa.

The film follows an impulsive young man played by Dhanush. His life changes after he falls in love with Mukti, portrayed by Kriti Sanon. Their college romance breaks apart when she chooses to marry someone else. The story then tracks his descent into heartbreak and obsession.

