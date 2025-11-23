"Tere Ishk Mein Har Rang Laal Nazar Aata Hai": Kriti Sanon Shares a Stirring Poem on Social Media
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 23, 2025 22:00 IST2025-11-23T22:00:00+5:302025-11-23T22:00:00+5:30
Kriti Sanon, one of the most dynamic performers of her generation, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein. An actor, producer, entrepreneur, and the UNFPA Honorary Ambassador for Gender Equality, Kriti continues to grow with every role she takes on. After delivering a remarkable hat-trick last year with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Crew, and Do Patti, she reaffirmed her position as a powerhouse of talent. In Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti steps into the intense and emotionally layered world of Mukti, and the recently released trailer has already created strong curiosity around her performance. It is evident that she has immersed herself completely into the character, bringing a raw and powerful energy to the screen.
Adding to the anticipation, Kriti posted a new set of pictures on social media with a poetic caption that resonated deeply with her followers. She wrote,
“Tere Ishk Mein har rang Laal nazar aata hai..
Mohabbat wala laal
Junoon wala laal
Dard wala laal
Khoon wala laal
Gusse wala laal
Sindoor wala laal
Khatre wala laal..
Guroor wala laal..
#SanonScribbles”
The poem reflects the many shades of love, pain, pride, danger, and devotion that the film explores. Kriti’s ability to express emotion not just through performance but also through her words shows how poetic she is at heart. She often shares her own verses pieces rooted in love, faith, hope, and quiet introspection revealing her deep emotional honesty.
As Tere Ishk Mein inches closer to release, Kriti's journey continues with an impressive slate ahead, including Cocktail 2 and Don 3 as per reports, further widening her range across genres and audiences.