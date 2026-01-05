Teyana Taylor celebrates 'One Battle After Another' Best Picture win at Critics Choice Awards 2026

Los Angeles [US], January 5 : Actor and singer Teyana Taylor reacted with excitement after 'One Battle After Another' won the Best Picture award at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards, according to E! News.

Taylor, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film, joined the cast on stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica as the winners were announced. She clapped and cheered enthusiastically, repeatedly shouting "Let's go!" as the film triumphed over several contenders.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson accepted the Best Picture honour and credited the cast and crew for the film's success. "Does anybody have anything that they want to say, to save me?" he asked the cast at one point. "Because, OK, I'd say this is the best time I ever had making a movie. And I feel like it shows it's just a testament to being with people that you love. Because, as somebody said earlier, this is fine, and this is fun, but it really is about the people that you work with it that's all that there is at the end of the day," as quoted by E! News.

As for Teyana, the 35-year-old was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress alongside Wicked: For Good's Ariana Grande, Weapons' Amy Madigan, Sinners' Wunmi Mosaku and Sentimental Value's Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, though the trophy went to Amy, as per the outlet.

Speaking earlier about her career journey, Taylor said the moment carried special meaning after years in the entertainment industry. "You can see my patience being in this game since I was 15, doing a little bit of everything," Teyana told The Hollywood Reporter in November. "This moment hits a lot harder than it would've if everything had gone my way when I wanted it to."

In addition to acting, Taylor has built a multifaceted career as a singer, model and choreographer.

As for where she is in career right now, Teyana feels everything has fallen into place perfectly, adding, "There's no such thing as complaining about answered prayers," according to E! News.

The Critics Choice Awards ceremony was hosted by Chelsea Handler.

