Thamma Box Office Collection Day 12: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Crosses Rs 115 Crore; Check Day-Wise Earning Report

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 12: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s film Thamma continued its steady performance at the box office. The horror comedy earned Rs 4.40 crore on its second Saturday, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 115.80 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film recorded an overall 22.9% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Audience turnout grew through the day with morning shows at 9%, afternoon 21.2%, evening 27.5%, and night shows 34%.

Thamma had opened strongly with Rs 24 crore on its first day and maintained a solid trend through its first week. The film collected Rs 18.6 crore on Day 2, Rs 13 crore on Day 3, Rs 10 crore on Day 4, Rs 13.1 crore on Day 5, Rs 12.6 crore on Day 6, and Rs 4.3 crore on Day 7.

In the second week, it earned Rs 5.75 crore on Day 8, Rs 3.25 crore on both Day 9 and Day 10, Rs 3 crore on Day 11, and Rs 4.4 crore on Day 12.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan, Thamma is the fifth instalment in Maddock Films’ horror comedy universe. The film follows two lovers who face supernatural challenges and family opposition in a mystical setting.

The cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Sapthami Gowda and Faisal Malik.

Thamma has a runtime of 2 hours and 29 minutes and is currently running in theatres in Hindi and Telugu.