"Thank you Emma Roberts," says Angelica Ross as she receives apology from her ‘American Horror Story’ co-star

Washington [US], September 21 : American actor Angelica Ross shared that she received an apology from her ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ co-star Emma Roberts, reported People.

One day after the 42-year-old 'Pose' alum accused her former co-star, 32, of making a transphobic remark on the set of the FX series, Ross revealed on X (previously known as Twitter) that Roberts sought to make amends.

“Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behaviour was not that of an ally. I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform,” wrote Angelica in her post on X.

https://twitter.com/angelicaross/status/1704574856036233396

Representatives for Roberts, Ross and FX have not returned People’s multiple requests for comment. Ross — who is transgender — first spoke out about the alleged incident on Tuesday during an Instagram Live, which was captured by an AHS fan account.

As per People, in the video, Ross claimed the incident between her and Roberts, who she only identified by first name and initials, allegedly took place while they were filming the anthology series together.

"I’m standing in front of Emma, talking to her like this, and she’s in front of me, her back against the mirror. She goes, 'John, Angelica’s being mean,'” she claimed, seemingly referring to AHS director John J. Gray.

Ross claimed that Gray then said, “Okay, ladies, you know, that’s enough. Let’s get back to work,” reported People.

She continued, “[Roberts] then looks at me, and she goes, ‘Don’t you mean lady?’ And she turns around like this and covers her mouth. I’m staring at her, looking her dead ass in the [camera], and I’m like, trying to process the f- she just said.”

Ross added that she was afraid of repercussions if she reported the alleged incident. “My blood is boiling because I’m like, if I say something, it’s gonna be me that’s the problem. I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing, and they got repercussions from it.” (People has reached out to Roberts' rep regarding this claim.)

According to People, the ‘Transparent’ alum admitted that she no longer spoke to Roberts after the alleged on-set encounter.

“When I saw that happening, I was just like, ‘I’m done. I’m done.’ I didn’t speak to that b the entire time after that,” she claimed. “She said to me she could feel the energy coming off of me.”

She continued, “She was like, ‘Are you okay? You haven’t been talking.’ I’m like, ‘Mmhmm,’ Cause b, don’t play me. You’ve been playing mind games with everybody on the set and everybody’s been waiting for the moment that you would get me.,” reported People.

