"Thank you for giving me Mukti": Kriti Sanon Shares BTS of Her Role from Tere Ishk Mein Amid Film's Success

Kriti Sanon, known for her versatility and dedication as an actress, has once again proven her mettle with her latest role in Tere Ishk Mein. Her portrayal of Mukti showcased an intense, layered performance that resonated deeply with audiences, cementing her rise as one of the most compelling actors of her generation. With each project, Kriti continues to evolve, embracing challenging roles and delivering performances that are both nuanced and memorable, marking a steady rise in her journey as a performer.

Sharing a glimpse of her experience on set, Kriti posted a heartfelt BTS caption, reflecting the depth of her connection with the character: "He left her with such a storm, That it woke up the poet in her.. #SanonScribbles Being directed by you @aanandlrai sir, has been such a pleasure and fulfilling journey.. Thank you for giving me Mukti!!" Through these words, Kriti not only expressed her gratitude to director Aanand L Rai but also highlighted the creative and emotional fulfillment that came with bringing Mukti to life, offering fans a rare insight into her artistic process.

Basking in the overwhelming success of Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti is riding a wave of cinematic acclaim. Audiences and critics alike have applauded her performance, reaffirming her status as a leading talent in contemporary cinema. Looking ahead, she is all set to enthrall viewers with her upcoming projects, Don 3 and Cocktail 2, promising yet another round of powerful performances and memorable characters. With a career trajectory marked by consistent growth and bold choices, Kriti Sanon continues to define excellence in acting, captivating audiences and carving her own distinct space in the film industry.