"Thank you for huge love": Jennifer Garner expresses gratitude to fans for their support on her birthday

Washington [US], April 18 : Actor Jennifer Garner celebrated her 52nd birthday recently by sharing a video of herself wearing oven mitts as dance shoes, reported People.

She expressed her gratitude towards her social media followers for their love and support.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a video of herself wearing oven mitts on her feet. She wrote in the caption, "Fancy boots for my birthday! Yay, happy birthday to me!.."

She reshared the video on her Instagram stories with a message for her fans, "Thank you for the huge love and support these past few weeks," she wrote in the caption to her Stories.

The actress further marked her birthday on the social media platform by re-sharing birthday tributes from her friends Reese Witherspoon, Ina Garten, Judy Greer and Molly Sims to her Stories as well.

Garner shared a video of her transforming a pair of oven mitts she received for her birthday into dancing shoes earlier in the day.

Garner reflected on ageing in her recent interview, saying, "Honestly, mostly, I am grateful just to be alive," she said, though she noted she still has "moments" where she reflects on the past, reported People.

"And I'm grateful for the wisdom that I've gleaned out of these years and really grateful to be able to watch other women go through this process of life so gracefully," Garner continued, adding, "To follow in their footsteps and tell other young women, 'Take care of yourself, but don't be scared. Aging is a gift.' "

The actress's statement of gratitude for her fans' "love and support" comes just over two weeks after she announced her father William John Garner's death aged 85 on April 1. She uploaded a carousel of William's photographs at the time, stating that he "passed peacefully" on March 30.

"We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away valid question)," she wrote at the time. "While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85-year-old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners. Today is for gratitude."

On April 9, Garner shared a video of herself walking through a labyrinth of stones surrounding a tree along with audio of actress Helena Bonham Carter reciting the Emily Dickinson poem "Hope Is the Thing with Feathers," reported People.

