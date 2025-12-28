"Thanks for having our back": Amitabh Bachchan, SRK, Salman, Akshay celebrate 10 years of Mumbai Police joining social media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 : If you are an avid social media user, you have likely come across the official social media handles of the Mumbai Police, where they creatively raise public awareness on various issues through quirky and engaging content.

As Mumbai Police marked a decade of its presence on social media, several Bollywood celebrities took to their X and Instagram handles to express gratitude to the police force for its stupendous efforts in serving society.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reshared a post originally put up by Mumbai Police, which features a scene from his film Darr.

SRK wrote, "70 minute nahi, poori zindagi ka sawaal hai! And Mumbai Police has committed their lives to prioritise our safety! Thank you @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for your selfless duty, and congratulations on the remarkable 10 years on social media."

Check out the post here.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan highlighted Mumbai Police's commitment to safeguarding citizens and curbing wrongdoing.

" Aaj khush toh bahut honge hum ! @MumbaiPolice & @CPMumbaiPolice have completed 10 glorious years on social media, forever looking out for Mumbaikars Online! "Sadrakshanaya Khalanigrahanaya" (sdrkssnnaay khlnigrhnnaay), which means 'To Protect the Good and to Restrain the Evil' in Sanskrit, emphasizing their commitment to safeguarding citizens and curbing wrongdoing," Big B's post on X read.

Actor Akshay Kumar thanked Mumbai Police for always "having our back."

"Chilla Chilla ke iss scheme se kaise bachein, yeh toh batana padega na?? Hats off to you @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for always having our back. We owe our safety to you, thanks for being so awesome! #MumbaiPolice4All," he posted.

See what Salman and Ajay have posted.

Former cricketer Sachin Tendukar also praised Mumbai Police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor