"That was really heartbreaking, you feel like a failure" Sunny Leone reveals heartbreak during surrogacy process

Actress Sunny Leone had twin boys Noah and Asher through surrogacy and adopted a girl named Nisha. In her recent interview, the actress talked about her surrogacy process and said it was heartbreaking at one point the actress said, “We were going through the process of surrogacy, which takes a long time. It took about a year-and-a-half from start to finish and during that time, before we decided ‘hey, why don’t we just adopt?’, surrogacy wasn’t going as planned. We had six eggs - four girls and two boys. In America, you know the gender and you can do genetic testing and all that kind of stuff. That’s in the US, not here. So we did IVF (in vitro fertilisation) and the girls didn’t turn into a baby, so that was really heartbreaking. You feel like a failure, you feel so low and so upset about it.”

She further added “We went there and we were seeing all these babies and I was like, ‘Why can’t we just adopt a baby? What is the difference? She is still ours. We are not connected genetically but we will be connected through our heart.’ So, that process started. Because that other process was not working, this process is a ‘what if’ as well. It takes a little bit of time, a lot of paperwork, a lot of due diligence. Then we found out we were having twin boys and a little girl all in the same week. We call that God’s plan.”

After the adoption of her baby girl Nisha, Sunny was praised by many and her daughter is now six years old, while her sons Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber are three.