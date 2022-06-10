'The Boys' renewed for season 4 by Amazon

Following the Season 3 premiere of 'The Boys', Prime Video has ordered a fourth season of the Emmy-nominated superhero series, from Sony Pictures TV and Amazon Studios.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said, "From our first conversation with [showrunner] Eric Kripke and the creative team about season three of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder -- an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season."

Sanders added, "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

Though Prime doesn't release detailed viewing data on its programming like other streamers, it stated that the global audience for The Boys over the three days after season three debuted grew by 17 per cent over the second-season premiere, reported the outlet.

Based on a comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, 'The Boys', has become a franchise for Prime Video. An animated anthology titled 'The Boys Presents: Diabolical' streamed earlier this year, and a spinoff set at America's only college for young-adult superheroes is in production.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Kripke executive produces 'The Boys' with Ennis, Robertson, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn and Michaela Starr. Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures TV Studios produce.

( With inputs from ANI )

