'The Broken News 2' Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar Denies Adoption Rumours Says, "I Will Not Post My Birth Certificate"

Shriya Pilgaonkar is one of the prominent faces in the world of Web series world. She is a daughter of Marathi Industry's power couple Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar. Up till now there were rumours that Shriya is an adopted daughter, but actress clarified that this is not true.

Shriya Pilgaonkar is currently promoting her upcoming web series 'Broken News 2'. While talking to India today actress clarified that she is not an adopted daughter. She said, "Some years ago an article published that I am an adopted daughter. Then the news spread that I was adopted by my parents. But this is false. It is not something to prove because I will not post my birth certificate on Instagram. But this the news is completely false. "

Shriya Pilgaonkar made debut through Marathi movie 'Ekulati Ek'. Sachin and Supriya had directed and acted in this movie. She then moved towards web world and gave some amazing series namely, "Guilty Minds", "The Broken New", "The Great Indian Bride".