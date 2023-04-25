'The Exorcist' actor Ron Faber passes away

Los Angeles [US], April 25 : Veteran actor Ron Faber is no more.

As per Variety, Faber died of lung cancer last month. He was 90.

Faber's career as an actor landed him roles in films including 'The Exorcist', 'Tree of Guernica' and 'The Private Files of J. Edgar Hoover', in addition to appearances on TV episodes of 'Law and Order', 'Kojak' and 'The Edge of Night'.

In 1973's 'The Exorcist', Faber played the role of Chuck, an assistant director who reveals to Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) that Burke Dennings (Jack MacGowran) has died.

He was also part of Broadway productions including "First Monday in October" with Henry Fonda and 'Medea' with Irene Papas.

The actor starred in a number of off-Broadway productions during the duration of his career, including 'Happy Days' at the Cherry Lane Theatre; 'Stonewall Jackson's House', 'Times and Appetites of Toulouse Lautrec', 'The Beauty Part' and 'Tunnel Fever' at the American Place Theater.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Moore Faber; his children, Hart, Raymond (Sadia), Elise Manuel (Alex) and Anthony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor