"The experience was surreal..." Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker on walking ramp at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024

New Delhi [India], October 11 : Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker won the hearts with her looks and style as she walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024.

She wore a modern outfit which added to her charm.

Bhaker walked the ramp for Marks & Spencer.

In a conversation with ANI, she expressed her excitement about walking the ramp. "It was amazing. The experience was surreal and I was very nervous but it made me feel alive and I was really happy to have walked the ramp for Marks & Spencer at the Lakme Fashion Week."

Manu added that it was overwhelming for her to walk the ramp during the mega fashion event and the memory will always remain with her.

"I had always watched it on the TV with other people but the experience was very very good and I will always take it with me."

She also spoke about her outfit. "It's a leather monochrome kind co-ord set and the thing about this outfit is like it goes straight with my personality because I prefer comfort and then something which is very, easy to style and then you walk around and it's not very difficult. And the second thing it is comfortable and yet stylish. So that is my style and it's completely my style."

In the Paris Olympics, Bhaker won two bronze medals in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed Team event and in the women's individual 10 M Air Pistol event.

Meanwhile, on the second day of the fashion gala, actresses Shefali Shah and Fatima Sana Shaikh walked the runway. While Shefali walked for David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore, and Kevin Nigli, Fatima turned showstopper for NIF (New York Institute of Fashion) talented students, Chetan Mali and Mahendra Choudhary.

Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 will conclude on Sunday with Rohit Bal's finale.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor