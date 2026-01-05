‘The Kerala Story’ director Sudipto Sen visits October 7 memorial site in Israel

Mumbai, Jan 5 National Award-winning filmmaker Sudipto Sen, who is known for ‘The Kerala Story’, recently visited the Nova Massacre Site, the memorial for the October 7, 2023 attacks by terrorist outfit, Hamas.

The film led an Indian delegation of filmmakers, producers, writers, critics, and festival directors, and also travelled to the country at the invitation of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, marking an important moment in cultural and creative exchange.

What made the visit especially significant was Sen becoming the first international filmmaker to visit the Nova Massacre Site in Israel’s Gaza Envelope. Walking through the area alongside senior film critic and journalist Murtaza Ali Khan, the filmmaker was visibly shaken by what he witnessed on the ground.

Calling the site “a wound, not just a place”, he spoke about the emotional weight of hearing survivor accounts and families’ stories. He described the experience as deeply painful and said such human stories deserve to be told honestly, beyond politics and debates.

Talking about the same, the director said, “This place is not merely a location; it is a wound. Listening to survivors and grieving families was a stark reminder of the depth of human suffering. This is the Gaza story the world needs to hear. When you stand here, arguments fade away; only human lives and their truths remain, demanding honesty. I remember visiting the Wailing Wall, and I made sure I prayed for peace for everyone, on every side. Our world needs more truth, deeper compassion, and greater courage”.

He further mentioned, “This journey was not simply a filmmaker’s visit—it was a responsibility, a confrontation with truth that I cannot unsee. What I have experienced here will shape the stories I choose to tell”.

During the visit, Sudipto Sen also took part in the Jerusalem Sessions, a global forum attended by well-known Hollywood filmmakers, producers, and content creators. The discussions focused on cinema’s responsibility, counter-terror narratives, and how storytelling can shape global understanding during times of conflict. Sen described the exchange as intense and meaningful. His visit also signals a new film announcement.

Israeli officials appreciated Sen’s presence and clarity of purpose, calling his visit a strong example of India’s growing influence in global cultural conversations. They noted that the journey went beyond cinema and became a form of moral witnessing.

