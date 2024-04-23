'The Legend of Hanuman' set to come with new season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : Makers of 'The Legend of Hanuman' are all set to come up with a new season.

Produced by Graphic India, Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, featuring the voices of Sharad Kelkar and Daman Baggan.

On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, makers announced the news season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Taking to official handle streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar treated fans with a video along with a caption, which read, "Bajrangbali ne bulaya hai, aana toh padega!"

As soon as the announcement was made, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Excited."

Another user commented, "Baaki ke episodes release kar do yaar."

Actor and the voice of Ravan in the new season of The Legend of Hanuman, Sharad Kelkar said "Voicing the demon king, Ravan in the new season of The Legend of Hanuman has been a deeply personal journey for me. The show is based on a legendary lore and through this I have discovered many layering stories myself which kept me hooked to know more. I believe our audiences felt the same way as they've shown constant support to us. I cannot wait for the audiences to be entertained by the greatness of animation yet again with the new season of The Legend of Hanuman on Disney+ Hotstar."

'The Legend of Hanuman' new season will be out on Disney+ Hotstar. The date is not yet disclosed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor