The lines between glorified violence on screen and real incidents have really started to blur: Santhosh Narayanan

Chennai, Dec 31 Pointing out that that the lines between glorified violence on screen and real incidents had really started to blur, music director Santhosh Narayanan has observed that it is high time that people, including himself, act responsibly.

The music director's observation comes in the wake of a migrant worker from Odisha being attacked by a group of four teenage boys near a railway station in Tamil Nadu.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a lengthy post in which he disclosed that the presence of hooligans and criminals, who were mostly high on substance, had made it dangerous to live in the area he resided in Chennai, Santhosh Narayanan said, "I have lived in an area in Chennai for the past decade where it is absolutely top tier dangerous especially at night with hooligans and criminals who are mostly high on substance."

The music director went on to point out that many construction workers on his studio site had been attacked several times.

"Many innocent construction worker friends in my studio site were attacked several times recently. One such criminal who was apprehended was just laughing without any pain when the police lathi charged as he was stoned beyond limits. Moreover, most of these attackers are proud racists and blanket hate/attack people from other states," the music director said.

"It is high time we acknowledge that many local political factions and several ‘caste’ based groups come running to support these mostly young boys who end up ruining many lives along with theirs. Can we please accept the realities of these incidents and act more realistically and save so many victims?," the director added.

He concluded the note saying,"The lines between glorified violence on screen and real incidents such as the recent one have really started blurring and it is high time we act responsibly. Me included."

--IANS

mkr/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor