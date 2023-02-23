'The Pope's Exorcist' trailer unravels Vatican conspiracy through a young boy's possession

Mumbai, Feb 23 The trailer of the film 'The Pope's Exorcist', unravels the terrifying possession of a young boy and an intervention by Father Gabriele Amorth played by the Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe.

The terrifying trailer that dropped on Wednesday pushes the viewers on the edge of their seat.

The film is based on the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, and follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy's possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.

Directed by Julius Avery, the movie has its screenplay written by Michael Petroni and Evan Spiliotopoulos, with a screen story by Michael Petroni and R. Dean McCreary and Chester Hastings.

Produced by Doug Belgrad, Michael Patrick Kaczmarek, and Jeff Katz, 'The Pope's Exorcist' features an ensemble cast featuring Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, and Franco Nero.

The film will debut in theatres on April 7 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

