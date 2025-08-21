These Celebrities Will Make a Cameo in Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood

Bollywood fans are in for a star-studded treat as Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, makes his directorial debut with Netflix’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The series, co-written by Aryan, is a stylish and satirical take on the Hindi film industry, blending glamour with gossip. What has truly set the show apart, even before release, however, is the galaxy of cameos it promises. The teaser hints at major appearances from Bollywood’s biggest names, sparking conversations about how rarely such crossovers happen in a single project. From industry legends to today’s leading stars, this series is shaping up as cameo gold. In the series' trailer, we catch a glimpse of Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh, but there are more celebrities featured in this series.

At the heart of the buzz is Bobby Deol, who plays himself in what early insiders call a career-defining appearance. Currently enjoying a renaissance in his career, Deol’s presence is set to anchor the narrative while lending authenticity to Aryan Khan’s sharp commentary. But Deol is not the only highlight. Rumors are strong that Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan — the iconic trio who have never shared screen space together — will appear side by side. Add to that Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar in playful cameos, and the excitement levels have skyrocketed.

The series cleverly uses cameos to blur the line between reality and fiction. While the main plot follows Aasmaan Singh, an outsider navigating Bollywood’s turbulent waters, the sprinkling of guest stars keeps the narrative deeply rooted in the industry’s real ecosystem. Cameos aren’t mere gimmicks here — they serve as storytelling tools that highlight Bollywood’s obsession with power, whispers, and reputations. Aryan Khan’s approach ensures that each star appearance adds nuance, whether it’s through satirical humor, self-parody, or ironic commentary on the cult of celebrity that Bollywood thrives on.

Watch the trailer here:

Cast:

Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi.

The guest appearances are not limited to fleeting moments. In fact, early reviews from private screenings suggest that some cameos have been shot in ways that parody Bollywood stereotypes, while others offer surprising vulnerability. Old Bollywood songs, remixed and reimagined, serve as backdrops for these celebrity moments, creating a blend of nostalgia and fresh satire. Aryan Khan appears to have used the cameos to both celebrate and critique Bollywood, peeling back the layers of stardom with wit. For fans, the biggest thrill will be watching their favorite stars step outside their usual glamorous avatars for something daringly self-aware.