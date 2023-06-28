"They're answerable to us": Producer Ashoke Pandit on CBFC denying certification to trailer of '72 Hoorain'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : Film producer Ashoke Pandit on Wednesday spoke about the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) denying a censor certificate to the trailer of his upcoming film '72 Hoorain'.

Talking exclusively to ANI, Pandit said, "This film became the subject of discussion because they (CBFC) asked us to cut some shots from the trailer, then they will give us an 'A' certificate. We as makers just raised a question that the trailer is made with shots from the film which you have given the censor certificate and the film which has been appreciated and also won a National Award, what's the problem with its trailer? They're answerable to us. They have to answer to the industry so that we will keep this thing in mind in whatever work we do next."

CBFC's decision has sent shockwaves through the film industry and sparked debates surrounding creative freedom and censorship.

"If we had put some more sequences in the trailer then we would have understood it, and we would have accepted it. So, Prasoon Joshi (CBFC Chairperson) will have to answer this contradiction. And people who have taken this decision should be asked questions and action should be taken against them. They have to give a reason they can't keep quiet," Pandit added.

The CBFC's responsibility is to ensure that films adhere to certain guidelines and classifications to safeguard audience sensibilities.

The makers of the film, on Wednesday, digitally unveiled the official trailer of the film.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the trailer and captioned it, "'72 HOORAIN' TRAILER OUT NOW... Team #72Hoorain - directed by #NationalAward winner #SanjayPuranSinghChauhan- launches the trailer of the film, which arrives in *cinemas* on 7 July 2023.'

Helmed by two-time National Award winner Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, it is slated to release on July 7.

The film is produced by Gulab Singh Tanwar, Kiran Dagar, and Anirudh Tanwar and is co-produced by Ashoke Pandit. Earlier, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film in 10 languages.

'72 Hoorain' stars Pavan Malhotra and Ameer Bashir in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor