"This film holds special place in my heart" R Madhavan on 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' completing 8 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 22 : It's been eight years since the release of the romantic drama, 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' and the magic it created continues to resonate with audiences around the globe. To mark the occasion, actor R Madhavan expressed gratitude on the film's success.

Directed by Aanand L. Rai and starring the charismatic duo of R. Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut, this romantic comedy-drama has firmly etched its place in the hearts of millions.

'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' was released in 2015 and it was a romantic comedy. It was a sequel to the 2011 movie 'Tanu Weds Manu' starring R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles.

The enthralling journey of Tanuja 'Tanu' Trivedi and Manoj 'Manu' Sharma, two characters who won over audiences with their distinctive charm. R Madhavan's portrayal of the sincere and lovable Manu resonated deeply with viewers and Kangana Ranaut delivered a brilliant performance in the dual roles of Tanu and Datto.

Talking about the film's success and its impact, R Madhavan shared, "It's hard to believe that it has been eight years since the release of 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns.' This film holds a special place in my heart, and I am overwhelmed by the love and support it continues to receive even today. I am grateful to the incredible team behind the film and the audiences for making this journey so memorable."

Aanand L Rai also said, "Tanu Weds Manu just marked its anniversary and wow Tanu Weds Manu returns has completed eight years. Time flies truly. This film was such a fun one to direct and has been one of my favorite projects to work on. It also allowed me to make the best use of Madhavan and Kangana's talent. I am so happy the film is such a classic in today's times"

Not only did the film excel in storytelling, but it also featured a stellar ensemble cast that contributed to its success. The also featured Deepak Dobriyal, Swara Bhasker, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Jimmy Sheirgill delivered memorable performances, elevating the film to new heights.

