"This is a matter of great fortune for us": Manish Tripathi on designing clothes for Lord Ram Pratishtha Dwadashi

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31 : Designer Manish Tripathi shared the details of the dress designed for Lord Ram at the upcoming 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' celebrations of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshtera in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Manish Tripathi said he views Lord Ram's specially crafted clothes as a blessing and considers it a great fortune to witness or be part of this tradition.

On Pratishtha Dwadashi and the second anniversary of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, dress designer for Lord Ram Lalla, Manish Tripathi said, "The clothes of the Lord are always indigenous and have Indian crafts and textiles. On such special occasions, the clothes are made with gold embroidery and Vaishnav symbols. This is a matter of great fortune for us."

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Ayodhya on Wednesday and participate in the 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' celebrations of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshtera.

Singh shared a post on his official 'X' handle and informed about the development.

"Tomorrow, 31st December, I shall be in Ayodhya. Looking forward to visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshtera and also attending the 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' celebrations," the X post said.

Earlier, on December 14, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai announced that Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi will be observed on December 31.

"We have invited Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for that day, and he has accepted. When the country's Defence Minister comes, the Chief Minister might also come," he added.

On the second day of the Pratishtha Dwadashi Patotsav celebrations, various rituals were performed as part of the Yajna ceremonies at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. These included Tattva Kalash, Tattva Homa, Manyu Sukta Homa, Ram Taraka Mantra Homa, and other sacred rites.

In the evening, a paalki procession for the deity was held. The palanquin circumambulates the Shri Ram Mandir premises three times daily, and this sequence will continue throughout the rituals.

All these programs are being conducted under the guidance of Pujya Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Ji Maharaj.

According to the acharyas performing the worship, this ritual is a Vedic karmic ritual intended to balance the fundamental elements of creation and eliminate adharma, obstacles, and unrest.

