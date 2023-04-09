This is how Abhishek Bachchan wished his mother Jaya Bachchan on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 : As veteran actor Jaya Bachchan turned 75 today, to mark this special occasion her son-actor Abhishek Bachchan penned an adorable wish on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a blurred picture of himself with his mother from the music launch of his first film, 'Refugee'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqzj-jrrGIS/

Sharing the picture, he wrote, " "Not the best photo, I know. But, the emotion is loud and clear!! To the first and everlasting love of any child....Ma! Happy birthday, Ma. I love you. This is a photo from my first official public function as an actor. The music launch of my first film, Refugee. I hope I continue to give her reason to be proud of me."

As soon as the post was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section to shower their love on Jaya.

Actor Sonu Sood wrote, "Happy birthday mam."

Actor Suniel Shetty wrote, "happy happy birthday."

Actress Bipasha Basu dropped a comment, "Happy birthday Jaya Aunty."

Actress Esha Deol wrote, "Happy birthday Jaya Aunty."

Jaya's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also shared a heartwarming wish for her n.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqx5KyBvOjz/

She posted a young picture of Jaya and captioned it, "Happy birthday N. The real powerhouse. The glue that binds us all. I love you!"

Further extending the birthday wishes Ananya Panday took to Insta story and wrote, "Birthday Queen! Love you Jaya anuty. #BestBest#Best."

She belonged to that era of actors when there was nothing called the paparazzi, vty van culture. Simplicity ruled supreme in movies and that could be reflected in the actors' lives as well. Jaya Bhaduri, later known as Jaya Bachchan's filmography is full of gems. From the spunky Mili (Mili) to the mother figure (Fiza), Jaya has aced each role with conviction and ease. The Bengali beauty with long hair and an endearing smile ruled the silver screen with mengful roles.

