This is how Amitabh Bachchan wished daughter Shweta on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan showered his blessings on daughter Shweta Bachchan on her birthday today.

Taking to his blog, Big B wrote, "The birth of the firstborn be here - March 17 .. and the year is known to us .. prudent not to mention the age of a lady .. but for the daughter a special greeting of care and fulfilment ever.."

On Thursday night, Shweta threw a party for her close friends and family members at Big B's bungalow in Mumbai.

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Adv, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Shib Dandekar, Sidharth Chaturvedi, Shanaya Kapoor, Msh Malhotra among others attended the party.

SRK also marked his presence at the bash. He was captured arriving in his car, with the windshields covered in black curtains.

Take a look at the celebs who were papped outside Jalsa, the Bachchan's residence.

Katrina was spotted in a pink outfit while Vicky looked dapper in a black shirt.

Sidharth and Kiara greeted paps while arriving at Jalsa.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also present at Shweta's 49th birthday party.

Shweta, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, married Nikhil Nanda, a Delhi-based businessman, in 1997. The couple has two children, Navya and Agastya. In addition to running a fashion label, Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with the book Paradise Towers in 2018.

