This is how Esha Deol wished her 'Main' co-star Amit Sadh on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : On the occasion of actor Amit Sadh's birthday, his 'Main' co-star penned a sweet wish.

Taking to Instagram, Esha wrote, "Happy birthday Amit. Keep up the adventurous spirit. Wishing you all the luck , good health & happiness. A wonderful co star to work with.. Can't wait for the audience's to watch us in our film Main."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtF_lx9o90L/?hl=en

She also shared a BTS image from the shoot. In the image, Amit and Esha are seen sharing smiles.

Fans also chimed in the comment section to wish Amit a happy birthday.

"Such a sweet picture. Love you Amit," a fan commented.

"Happy birthday Amit. God bless you," another user wrote.

'Main' is a cop drama. It is said to be socially relevant with a powerful message.

The 'Breathe' actor had already left everyone stunned with his portrayal of an unconventional crime branch officer in 'Breathe' and now he is excited about impressing his fans with his performance as a cop once again.

He recently started shooting for the film's second schedule.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared his look from the film and wrote in the caption, "Back to work !!! Photography by my favourite human @nikhil.nagzarkar.photography"

The actor was seen posing with a gun on the set of the film. Clad in a blue denim shirt and black jeans, the actor exuded swag in his black shades. Actor Esha Deol commented on Amit's picture "Yeah. @theamitsadh". Ujjwala Raut wrote, "Wah wah!!! U are an ACP." A fan wrote, "The Handsome cop."

Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji will also star in 'Main'. It is written and directed by Sachin Saraf.

Speaking of Esha's character, her role will "cater to the growth of women in life."

"My role in the film caters to the growth of women in life. It conveys a strong yet simple message that a woman can achieve the unimaginable. My character wonderfully depicts how a woman discovers herself and excels in life," Esha had earlier said in a statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor