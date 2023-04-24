This is how Varun Dhawan wished his new friend Gigi Hadid on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Seems like actor Varun Dhawan and model Gigi Hadid have been on great terms ever since the duo met at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Amb Cultural Centre (NMACC) last month in Mumbai.

It was Gigi's birthday on Sunday and Varun did not forget to pen a sweet message for her on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Varun dropped a picture of his and Gigi's performance from the NMACC event. The image shows Varun holding Gigi in his arms.

He captioned the image as "Happy birthday Gigi Hadid. Keep shining keep smiling."

Varun and Gigi performed together at the NMACC launch. However, the duo's performance irked many netizens. Their performance saw Varun inviting Gigi on stage, picking her up in his arms, and kissing her on the cheeks. A section of social media users assumed that Varun's act made Gigi uncomfortable.

After facing backlash, Varun clarified that their performance was planned and nothing was done without Gigi's consent.

"I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning," Varun posted, hitting back at trolls.

Gigi, too, shut down trolls while thanking Varun for making her Bollywood dreams come true. She wrote, "@Varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come true", she posted, tagging it with a lot of laughing emojis.

It's Varun's birthday on Monday, and fans are waiting to see whether Gigi will wish the 'Badlapur' star on his birthday or not.

