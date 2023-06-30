This is what Ravi Behl has to say about 'The Night Manager' co-stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 : 'The Night Manager Part -II' actor Ravi Behl shared his experience working with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the show.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Ravi, who essayed the role of Jaiveer, Shellys' (Anil Kapoor) associate in the show, opened up about his experience working with Anil and Aditya.

He said, "I don't think you will find any more professional person than him anywhere. He gives it all for his character. He works so hard. First to come on sets and last to leave. Nobody can match Anil Kapoor's energy not even youngsters. That man is phenomenal. What an actor, a dedicated man to his craft and energy level."

Ravi added, "When it comes to Aditya, what a professional guy. He not only work hard on his acting but his body and looks. What a performance he has done in the show. Very good personality. "

Sharing how he decided to say yes to 'The Night Manager', Ravi said, "I did the right thing and made the right choice because the Night Manager and its director, he is a National award winner. I have not worked for 30 years but that time boogie woogie was there. After boogie woogie ended, I didn't worked for 10 years. So I decided to take a break. As I have been working since I was 11 year old. But it got a bit claustrophobic when lockdown happened. After that, I started thinking and felt like to do something . My love is acting, so I said yes let me do some acting.

'The Night Manager Part -II', will be streaming from June 30 on Disney+ Hotstar.

'The Night Manager' is a Hindi remake of the British television drama 'The Night Manager', which was based on John le Carre's novel of the same name. Sandeep Modi produced and directed the next Hindi web series.

Aditya plays the lead role of former intelligence officer Shaan Sengupta and Anil Kapoor essays the negative role of Shailendra Rungta. Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl also feature in the web show.

The first part saw the clash between Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor) and Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur) that left the fans asking for more of the duo.

