"Thought I'd have to make a fake one...": Seth Rogen takes home first Golden Globe after satirical 'The Studio' episode

Los Angeles [US], January 12 : The New Year seems to have started on a good note for actor-filmmaker Seth Rogen, as he has finally bagged his first Golden Globe award.

Rogen took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Comedy for his role in The Studio. The win came months after the show aired a showbiz satire episode about award shows.

While accepting the award, Rogen spoke about how strange the moment felt, as his show had earlier recreated a similar scene. Holding the trophy on stage, he said it felt unreal after pretending to do the same thing on screen.

"This is so weird! We just pretended to do this. And now it is happening!" Rogen said, as he clutched his Golden Globe award. "I thought the only way I would get to hold one is to create a show to give myself a fake one," he said, according to Variety.

Rogen also joked about his long wait for the award, adding that he once thought the only way he would ever hold a Golden Globe was by making a fake one for his show.

In The Studio, Rogen plays Matt Remick, a studio executive who wants recognition during an awards ceremony. In one episode, his character tries hard to be thanked on stage, while another executive gets praised easily.

Actors Zoë Kravitz and Dave Franco presented the award. Both had appeared as themselves in The Studio. They hugged Rogen as he came on stage to accept the trophy.

During his speech, Rogen spoke about his fellow nominees. He mentioned Steve Martin and Martin Short from Only Murders in the Building. Rogen joked that he grew up watching them and never thought he would win an award over them.

"I remember growing up watching you guys, my whole life thinking, 'One day I'm going to beat them.'" He laughed, "I did not think that."

In the same category, Rogen beat Adam Brody, Glen Powell, Jeremy Allen White, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

This was not Rogen's first Golden Globe nomination. In 2023, he was nominated for his role in Pam & Tommy, where he played Rand Gauthier.

The Studio premiered on Apple in March and has already been renewed for a second season. The show earlier made history at the Emmy Awards by winning 13 awards in one season.

