Throwback! When Shahrukh- Kajol had to do give a lot of retakes for shooting bed scene in DDLJ

Shahrukh Khan and Kajol are one of the super hit jodi's in Bollywood. Shah Rukh and Kajol are good friends in real life and they have a lot of fun during the shoot. The actress shared a story during the shooting of the movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ). On the set of the film, Shah Rukh did something during the shooting of the romantic scene that Kajol was annoyed with. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol wanted to shoot a romantic scene in the movie, for which they had to face many difficulties. All the songs in the movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' were blockbusters and the scenes were iconic.

There was a bed scene between Shah Rukh and Kajol in the movie. Kajol had told an interesting story related to this. Aditya Chopra wanted to make this scene steamy, but had to struggle a lot to shoot the scene. Kajol had said that she and Shah Rukh were laughing when they were shooting this scene. They had to do a lot of retakes for these scenes.

During this scene, Shah Rukh had to say some serious dialogues, but when the two looked at each other, they would smile. So it was very difficult to shoot this scene. However, after the completion of this scene, it was a big hit. Kajol had further said that she initially felt very uncomfortable shooting for the song 'Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye'. She just didn't like the idea of ​​shooting in a towel. But Aditya Chopra finally persuaded her for these scenes.