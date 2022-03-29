Tiffany Haddish describes Will Smith's slap incident at Oscars as the 'most beautiful thing'

Actor Tiffany Haddish has defended Will Smith after the actor smacked comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith on stage the Oscars 2022.

"When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife. That meant so much to me. As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say like, 'Keep my wife's name out your mouth, leave my wife alone,' that's what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you. And that meant the world to me," Haddish told People magazine after attending the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday.

She described the whole incident as "the most beautiful thing I have ever seen."

"And maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I ever seen because it made me believe that there are still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives," Haddish added.

The whole controversy erupted after Rock joked about Jada's shaved head at the 94th Academy Awards. The comedian said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, star in 'G.I. Jane 2' which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu**ing mouth!"

Haddish also went on to note that Rock is "a friend" of Smith and Jada, and questioned, "Why would you do that? He didn't even run the joke by her, but she was hurt though."

Haddish has worked with Jada in 2017's 'Girls Trip' film.

( With inputs from ANI )

