Timbaland compares The Weeknd to Michael Jackson

Los Angeles, Jan 9 Prolific music producer Timbaland, who worked on Michael Jackson's second posthumous album 'Xscape' in 2014, has compared rapper The Weeknd's new album to Jackson's 'Thriller'.

Speaking on Instagram, he said: "This album's different, yo. This s*** right here, this on some 'Thriller' s***. Trust me when I tell you. And the way he dropped this s***, yo… congrats. This s*** is amazing."

'Dawn FM' features Tyler The Creator, Oneohtrix Point Never's Daniel Lopatin and Lil Wayne, along with narration from actor Jim Carrey on the album's outro, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He can be heard saying: "You are now listening to 103.5, Dawn FM. You've been in the dark for way too long. It's time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms."

Speaking about the album, Jim said on Twitter: "I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I'm thrilled to play a part in his symphony."

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, replied: "Thank you for being a part of this. It's kismet. Full circle."

