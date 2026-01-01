Timothee Chalamet shares behind-the-scenes moments after Golden Globe win

Los Angeles [US], January 14 : Actor Timothee Chalamet has offered fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his Golden Globes triumph, expressing gratitude after winning the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy award for Marty Supreme, as reported by People.

The 30-year-old actor clinched the trophy for his portrayal of table tennis star Marty Mauser, beating out George Clooney (Jay Kelly), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Lee Byung-hun (No Other Choice) and Jesse Plemons (Bugonia).

Chalamet shared an Instagram carousel on Monday, January 12, featuring candid moments from the awards night. The first image shows him kissing the Golden Globe trophy, followed by photos of the actor smiling as he holds the award aloft. Another picture captures him with Marty Supreme director Josh Safdie, while one frame shows the view from his table at the Beverly Hilton, where he delivered his acceptance speech, as per the outlet.

"THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!!!!!! SO TREMENDOUSLY GRATEFUL!!!!!!," Chalamet wrote in the caption.

Earlier, while accepting the award on Sunday night, Chalamet thanked his parents and his partner, Kylie Jenner. After his name was announced, the actor turned to kiss Jenner at their table before heading to the stage, People reported.

"My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up," Chalamet said. "Always be grateful for what you have... For my parents, for my partner, I love you. Thank you so much."

A clip shared by Access Hollywood showed Jenner mouthing, "I'm so happy," following Chalamet's win. Later in the evening, she stood beside him as his name was engraved on the trophy, according to a video shared by Vanity Fair. The couple exchanged smiles and kisses at the moment, as per the outlet.

Chalamet was also seen congratulating filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, who won Best Screenplay for One Battle After Another. Jenner later shared a photo of herself holding Chalamet's Golden Globe in an Instagram post the day after the ceremony, marking another highlight from the celebratory night, reported by People.

