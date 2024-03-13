'TMKOC' stars Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat get engaged

Mumbai, March 13 Actors from the popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC), Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat, have got engaged at a private ceremony in Vadodara, Gujarat.

While Munmun (36) plays Babita in the show, Raj (27) portrayed the role of Tapu Jethalal Gada from 2017 to 2022.

According to media reports, the duo exchanged rings in the presence of their family members.

However, when IANS tried to reach out to the actors, they did not respond.

The show, which is based on the weekly column 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' by Tarak Mehta in 'Chitralekha' magazine, completed 4,000 episodes in February this year.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' airs on Sony SAB.

