'To All the Boys' star Lana Condor engaged to Anthony De La Torre

Actor Lana Condor is engaged to her boyfriend of six years, Anthony De La Torre.

As per E! News, the 24-year-old actor said "YES" after her boyfriend, actor-musician Anthony De La Torre, 28, proposed with a stunning diamond ring from Paris Jewellers.

She announced the news on her Instagram handle on January 28 by sharing engagement photos. In the caption, she wrote that accepting "was the easiest decision I've ever made."

"I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere," she continued in a message to Anthony. "Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world."

Plus, as a co-parent to their dogs Emmy and Timmy, she joked, "it's about time mommy and daddy got engaged!!!"

In her post, the 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' star also shared a video of her reaction after Anthony's proposal. As her groom-to-be filmed, she admired her new bling over their outdoor candlelight dinner, crying, "Oh my god, you're my fiance. I love you!"

Part of nailing the perfect proposal, Lana shared, was Anthony's efforts to honour her heritage. "The fact he knew how important it was to me that he'd collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is," she wrote, saying that she "cannot wait" to be Anthony's wife.

She added, "I love you a million times over."

Likewise, Anthony had nothing but loving words for his new fiancee when announcing the engagement. "That moment when you ask your best friend to be by your side forever..." he wrote on his Instagram. "I've wanted to do this for 6 years. The easiest decision I've ever made was to ask this angel to be my wife."

Lana and Anthony first met at a party for Emmy nominees in 2015.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor