“To My First Makeup Artist” – Maniesh Paul Honors His Mom This Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day, celebrated actor and host Maniesh Paul, known for his vibrant energy and charming presence on stage, shared a heartfelt tribute to the most important woman in his life—his mother. Reflecting on his childhood, Maniesh acknowledged his mom as his very first makeup artist, who not only dressed him for all his school competitions but also gave him the confidence to become the successful host and actor he is today.

He shared his emotions in an Instagram post:

"To my first ever makeup artist who dressed me for all my school competitions and made sure I win! To the first person who gave me the confidence to be what I am today MY MOTHER! @paulurmil Happy Mother's Day mummy! Love you to the moon and back. And also sending my wishes to all the mothers across the world!" For Maniesh, his mother wasn’t just a parent—she was a mentor who instilled confidence in him at every step. His tribute celebrates the deep bond they share, showing that sometimes the first makeup artist is also the first person who believes in your dreams, no matter how big.