Tollywood actor Sharwanand injured in road accident

In a major escape, tollywood actor Sharwanand's driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn at the junction and rammed into the divider at CVR Junction in Jubilee Hills in the wee hours of Sunday. Alerted by locals, police went to the spot. The actor, who was in the vehicle at the time of the incident and his driver, escaped with minor injuries. Police said that the driver was checked for drunk driving but the test was negative.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter the actor said that it was a minor accident and he was safe. "There has been news that my car met with an accident this morning. It was a very minor incident. I am absolutely safe and sound at home with all your love and blessings. There is nothing to worry about. Thank you all for your concern. Have a great Sunday everyone," he wrote. According to police, on Sunday around 3 am, the vehicle crossed Road No. 45 junction and was heading towards Filmnagar. While taking a right turn at the CVR H Junction, the incident happened. There were also reports that the driver in an attempt to avoid a biker lost control resulting in the incident. Police said no case was registered.