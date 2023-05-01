Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson celebrate 35 years of marriage

Washington [US], May 1 : Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson completed 35 years of their married life on Sunday.

Wilson took to her Twitter handle to share an adorable picture with her husband.

She wrote, "35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything."

Wilson can be seen smiling with her hand resting on her chin while Hanks is looking at her with a smile. "Happy Anniversary" was written on the cake decorated with yellow frosted flowers to mark the celebration of the couple's love.

35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything. pic.twitter.com/RlzqHf75tK— Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) April 30, 2023

According to People, a US-based media house, the relationship between the couple started on the sets of the sitcom 'Bosom Buddies' in 1981.

At that point, Tom was married to Samantha Lewes but later in 1986 Hanks and Rita made their relationship public followed by the divorce from his ex-wife in 1987.

Now the couple has been married for 35 years and shares two kids, Chester and Truman Hanks. Wilson is also a stepmom to Hanks' older kids, Colin, 45, and Elizabeth, 40.

The actress also shared how she slowed down her work for her children and to support her husband's career.

She said, "I slowed down my work because I really wanted to be the mom that was there when they got home, drove the carpool and did all those things. Tom was also working a lot, so we would travel with him. If both of us were working and not home, my kids would have been affected. I wouldn't call slowing down my career a sacrifice, I would call it a choice."

Speaking about the ritual question which people used to ask her, how it feels to be married to someone so popular, she had this to say.

"Tom and I have always been supportive of each other and what we do. I remember doing press junkets back in the day, and interviewers would say to me, 'Gosh, it must be so difficult to be with someone so famous.' I would think, 'Why are they saying that?' Then I realized that the question was more about them and how they would feel in that situation than me" Rita concluded.

