Top stars toast unveiling of new gen of James Bond's favourite, Aston Martin

Cannes, May 25 Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Queen Latifah were among the guests at Aston Martin's 110th anniversary party at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, on the French Riviera, reports 'Variety'.

The luxury car company, which is permanently associated in people's memory with James Bond, also unveiled the first in a new generation of sports cars, the DB12. (The DB5 was the one that Commander Bond rode in "Goldfinger" and the new 00 agent, Nomi, made a grand entrance in a DBS in "No Time To Die".)

Other actors in attendance included Kate Beckinsale, James Marsden and the James Bond actor Jeffrey Wright, who played the CIA operative, Felix Leiter, in "Casino Royale", "Quantum of Solace", and "No Time To Die", where his character meets his end.

They were joined by singer-songwriter Adam Lambert. The world of fashion was represented by top models Winnie Harlow, Lais Ribeiro, Alessandra Ambrosio and Poppy Delevingne, adds 'Variety'.

The DB12 was unveiled by Aston Martin Formula One drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, who's himself been the subject of a five-part docuseries, ahead of their participation this week in the Monaco Grand Prix.

Described by Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll as "the world's first Super Tourer", the DB12 heralds a new era of high performance and ultra-luxury for the British company. It boasts of a top speed of 202mph and best-in-class power output of 680PS/800Nm from its 4.0 V8 twin-turbo engine, notes 'Variety'.

