'Torturous to drive in Mumbai, pollution is through the roof', tweets Sonam Kapoor
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 14, 2023 08:13 PM 2023-01-14T20:13:54+5:30 2023-01-14T20:15:43+5:30
Sonam Kapoor, a Bollywood actress, tweeted on Saturday, "It's torturous to drive through Mumbai. It's taken me an hour to reach Bandstand from Juhu." She added, "Too much construction and digging everywhere. Pollution is through the roof."
It’s torturous to drive through mumbai. It’s taken me an hour to reach bandstand from Juhu. Too much construction and digging everywhere. Pollution is through the roof. What’s going on.— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 14, 2023
She twitted after agreeing with a Twitter user who stated that public transportation capacity should have been increased 20 years ago by adding metro and flyovers.