Toughest shoot but shivers were totally worth it: Rakul Preet Singh shoots underwater for 11 hours

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday shot underwater for 11 hours for her upcoming film.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul shared pictures on her stories which she captioned, "Shot for 11 hours in water today!! Toughest shoot but the shivers were totally worth it. Kadha medicine kept me warm. Ok bye good night."

In the picture, Rakul could be seen in multiple towels and taking medicine.

Rakul was last seen in the comedy film 'Thank God' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She will be next seen in RSVP's upcoming film 'Chhatriwali' which will stream exclusively on the OTT platform, Zee5.

A slice-of-life film set in Haryana, 'Chhatriwali' is headlined by Rakul who plays the quality control head in a condom factory.

Though she is shy and embarrassed about her job initially, she soon realises the importance of safe sex and then takes it upon herself to destigmatise the conversation around sex education.

Without being too preachy, the film sets the tone and delivers the message with humour and sensitivity while ensuring that the narrative is entertaining and family-friendly.

Talking about her role, Rakul earlier said, "For me every film of mine has been special but Chhatriwali is extra special for many reasons. After so many years in the industry, I am finally getting to headline a film and what better than an entertaining film with a thought-provoking social message. This World Aids Day, I join the fight against HIV by raising awareness on the importance of safe sex and the use of male contraceptives via my upcoming film, Chhatriwali."

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, she also has a project alongside actors Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor.

( With inputs from ANI )

