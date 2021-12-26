Trailer of Gautham Menon's 'Joshua' hits 1 million views

Chennai, Dec 26 The trailer of director Gautham Vasudev Menon's upcoming action thriller 'Joshua' has received over a million views in less than a day of being released on YouTube.

The trailer of 'Joshua', which features actors Varun, Krishna and Raahei in the lead, was released by music director A.R. Rahman.

Interestingly, the film does not have music by Rahman but by Karthik, who is known for his singing skills. Rahman, while releasing the trailer, said that he was glad to present the trailer of his dear friend Gautham Menon's 'Joshua'.

The film, which is produced by Ishari K. Ganesh of Vels Film International Limited, has cinematography by Kathir and editing by Anthony.

The trailer, which gives away the fact that the film is about a contract killer looking to protect a girl, also received the thumbs-up sign from over 54,000 people.

