Trailer of Mona Singh's survival drama series 'Kaala Paani' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : Makers of the upcoming survival drama series 'Kaala Paani' on Saturday unveiled the official trailer.

"The walls of Kaala Paani are closing in, it's time to test your survival skills! Watch #KaalaPaani, premieres 18 October only on Netflix!" the OTT platform said in a post on Instagram.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the journeys of individuals who find themselves trapped on the islands, away from the mainland, with no immediate help in the offing. At an existential crossroad, will they manage to escape from Kaala Paani?

Starring Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Vikas Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Poornima Indrajith, the series promises "a survival drama unlike any other".

Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the series is directed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani, with a screenplay by Biswapati Sarkar, Amit Golani, Sandeep Saket and Nimisha Misra.

